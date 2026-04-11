WEEKEND FORECAST: Not a wash out, but we'll be watching radar closely

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

This weekend will not be a wash out. Rather, you should think of our rain chances as a “storm lottery.” Your chances stand at 40% both Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the latest...

SATURDAY MORNING: Spotty showers (30%)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: A few storms (40%), Otherwise warm. 80s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Highest storm chance west of San Antonio

SUNDAY MORNING: Line of storms (weaker) may make it to San Antonio (40%)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: A few storms (40%), otherwise warm. 80s

ANY HAIL? It’s possible Sunday, so we’ll be watching radar closely.

FORECAST

Weekend (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

We’re starting the day with some spotty showers. As we get into the afternoon, lightning becomes possible. Overall rain coverage will be about 30-40%. Otherwise, warm and in the low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Saturday night's futurecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Then, we’ll turn our attention to the west. Storms will develop in West Texas late Saturday. These will move east overnight. For those near Del Rio, Rocksprings, and the Hill Country this line could be strong or severe with hail and gusty winds possible overnight.

SUNDAY

Sunday's forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By sunrise Sunday, the storms will be much weaker as they approach San Antonio. In fact, they may fall apart completely. That being said, we’ll still carry a 40% chance for storms throughout the day Sunday. Otherwise, warm, and in the 80s.

RAINFALL

Higher totals will be west of San Antonio. For the most of us, we’ll likely see less than 0.25″.

Highest rainfall totals expected north and west of San Antonio. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

Less active and warmer. By the start of Fiesta, it’ll be in the upper 80s.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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