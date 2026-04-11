WEEKEND FORECAST: Not a wash out, but we'll be watching radar closely

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
This weekend will not be a wash out. Rather, you should think of our rain chances as a “storm lottery.” Your chances stand at 40% both Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the latest...
- SATURDAY MORNING: Spotty showers (30%)
- SATURDAY AFTERNOON: A few storms (40%), Otherwise warm. 80s
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Highest storm chance west of San Antonio
- SUNDAY MORNING: Line of storms (weaker) may make it to San Antonio (40%)
- SUNDAY AFTERNOON: A few storms (40%), otherwise warm. 80s
- ANY HAIL? It’s possible Sunday, so we’ll be watching radar closely.
FORECAST
SATURDAY
We’re starting the day with some spotty showers. As we get into the afternoon, lightning becomes possible. Overall rain coverage will be about 30-40%. Otherwise, warm and in the low-80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Then, we’ll turn our attention to the west. Storms will develop in West Texas late Saturday. These will move east overnight. For those near Del Rio, Rocksprings, and the Hill Country this line could be strong or severe with hail and gusty winds possible overnight.
SUNDAY
By sunrise Sunday, the storms will be much weaker as they approach San Antonio. In fact, they may fall apart completely. That being said, we’ll still carry a 40% chance for storms throughout the day Sunday. Otherwise, warm, and in the 80s.
RAINFALL
Higher totals will be west of San Antonio. For the most of us, we’ll likely see less than 0.25″.
NEXT WEEK
Less active and warmer. By the start of Fiesta, it’ll be in the upper 80s.
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