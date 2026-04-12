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How to watch the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on April 12

Games will broadcast on KSAT 12 and stream on KSAT.com and KSAT+

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

KSAT All-Star Basketball Game (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The best high school basketball players in the San Antonio area will team up and face off during the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.

The 10-hour high school basketball extravaganza will be held Sunday at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium.

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More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around San Antonio will suit up for Team Blue or Team White and compete in the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge.

You can watch the games all day in this article, on KSAT 12, on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

All-Star Basketball Game schedule

  • 11 a.m. — 1A-5A Girls
  • 1:15 p.m. — 1A-5A Boys
  • 3:45 p.m. — Skills Challenge
  • 4 p.m. — 3-Point Contest
  • 5 p.m. — 6A Girls
  • 7 p.m. — 6A Boys

Click here to see the roster.

KSAT interviewed all of the players participating in the All-Star Basketball Game. You can watch those interviews here.

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