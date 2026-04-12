How to watch the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on April 12 Games will broadcast on KSAT 12 and stream on KSAT.com and KSAT+ KSAT All-Star Basketball Game (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The best high school basketball players in the San Antonio area will team up and face off during the San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game.
The 10-hour high school basketball extravaganza will be held Sunday at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium.
More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around San Antonio will suit up for Team Blue or Team White and compete in the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge.
You can watch the games all day in this article, on KSAT 12, on
KSAT Plus and KSAT.com. All-Star Basketball Game schedule 11 a.m. — 1A-5A Girls 1:15 p.m. — 1A-5A Boys 3:45 p.m. — Skills Challenge 4 p.m. — 3-Point Contest 5 p.m. — 6A Girls 7 p.m. — 6A Boys
Click
here to see the roster.
KSAT interviewed all of the players participating in the All-Star Basketball Game. You can watch those interviews
here. Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Landon Lowe headshot
Landon Lowe is the streaming executive producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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