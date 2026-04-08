Where to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT-12’s SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game coverage

SAN ANTONIO – Local and national sports coverage, including Sunday’s San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game, will impact the weekend programming schedule on KSAT-12.

Coverage of the third annual SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game will first air from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday on MeTV before shifting to KSAT-12 between noon and 9 p.m.

Recommended Videos

In between KSAT-12’s coverage of the SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday will be a 30-minute newscast scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

While the SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game airs on KSAT, ESPN on ABC’s coverage of a United Football League (UFL) game between the Dallas Renegades and the Columbus Aviators will air on MeTV from noon to 2 p.m.

A second UFL game between the Birmingham Stallions and St. Louis Battlehawks, which was originally scheduled to air on KSAT-12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, will be preempted in its entirety.

Encore presentations of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars,” originally scheduled to air in primetime on Sunday night, will instead air at 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning on KSAT-12, respectively.

On Saturday, portions of a National Hockey League game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins will air on both KSAT-12 and MeTV.

The Lightning-Bruins game will air in its entirety from 11:25 a.m. to 2 p.m. on MeTV and from noon to 2 p.m. on KSAT-12.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.