Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Missing After Swimming at Venice Beach

Wrestler Shad Gaspard has gone missing following a swim at Venice Beach in California.

According to multiple reports, the former WWE star and his 10-year-old son were among swimmers caught in a riptide at the popular tourist spot around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

An eyewitness told TMZ that once lifeguards rushed to rescue swimmers, Gaspard instructed them to help his son before helping him. They successfully rescued the young boy, but another large wave is said to have crashed onto Gaspard.

Officials are still searching for the 39-year-old pro wrestler, who was at the beach with his wife, Siliana Gaspard, and their son.

Siliana has since shared a photo on her Instagram story, writing, “If you have seen Shad, please message me. Please don’t flood me asking what happened. We want to know if he’s been seen and where. Thank you.”

Prior to ending his wrestling career in 2010, Gaspard was a a major star of the WWE, as one-half of tag team Cryme Tyme -- with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul aka JTG.

He has also appeared in movies, including Think Like a Man Too.

Gaspard had been spending recent weeks in quarantine with his family, during which he enjoyed creating some TikTok videos.

He also shared a video message with fans, encouraging people to calm down, relax and be safe during these trying times.

See more on the WWE below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Is Honored His Daughter Is Following In His Footsteps As She Signs WWE Contract

Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Fame Ring Announcer, Dead at 69

Trevor Noah Jokes About WWE Being Deemed 'Essential' in Florida With Hilarious Skit