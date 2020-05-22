'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s Split at Center of Surprise Teaser for Season 3

Selling Sunset may have just returned with more million-dollar listings and relationship drama, but the Netflix reality series about the brokers at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles is wasting no time teasing what’s to come in season 3, which will premiere later this summer. The current eight-episode season, which debuted on Friday, ends with a surprise teaser about budding realtor Chrishell Stause’s split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

The season 2 finale barely fades to black when it suddenly displays the words, “still to come.” It then cuts to highlights from upcoming episodes that will pick up immediately where things left off with the interoffice politics at the brokerage before shifting focus to Stause’s relationship drama.

“Chrishell Stause is dealing with change. Her husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, filed for divorce,” a news announcer is heard speaking over footage of Stause standing alone, staring off into the horizon.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is then heard saying to friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald, whose wedding in the season finale Hartley was noticeably absent from. (In fact, aside from a brief glance at one of his magazine covers, Hartley was not seen or mentioned at all during season 2.)

“He just blindsided you?” Fitzgerald asks, covering her mouth in surprise as a teary-eyed Stause nods yes.

“It’s just a lot all at once because the whole world knows,” Stause says over footage of her with luggage and hugging friends. “I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

The teaser then cuts to Davina Potratz telling Maya Vander, “She knows why this happened.”

Later, newbie Amanza Smith asks her if she’s still planning to attend Christine Quinn’s wedding, which has been another source of contention for Stause. Throughout all of season 2, the co-workers were at each other’s throats about who wronged who and how they spoke of each other’s relationships.

While there are plenty of other bombshells in the teaser -- are some of the women really going to start their own brokerage? -- nothing is more shocking than seeing that the cameras were rolling while the end of Stause and Hartley’s marriage played out in the press.

Chrishell Stause in season two of 'Selling Sunset.' Netflix

After it was revealed in January 2014 that the couple was dating, Stause and Hartley got married three years later in October 2017. But by November of last year, ET confirmed the actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences with Stause filing for a dissolution of their marriage a month later.

A source told ET at the time, “People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened.”

A few weeks later, after both were scene without their wedding rings, Stause moved out of their shared Los Angeles home. “Chrishell is still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling,” a source said. “Chrishell signed up for a marriage, to work through things and fight for their love, but she feels Justin has just given up.”

The split marks Hartley’s second divorce after an eight-year marriage to former Passions co-star Lindsay Korman. The two share one daughter, who was born in 2004. Stause and Hartley did not have any kids together.

Selling Sunset season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and season 3 premieres Aug. 7.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Hartley Reflects on His Life After Chrishell Stause Split: 'Surround Yourself With Good People'

Chrishell Stause Is 'Devastated,' Moves Out of Home Shared With Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley Brings Daughter as Date to Critics' Choice Awards Following Chrishell Stause Split