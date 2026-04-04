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Local News

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side, SAPD says

When found, SAPD says the driver will be charged with collision involving injury

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said the 27-year-old man was riding an electronic bicycle on the eastbound lanes of the street when a silver-colored SUV struck him from behind.

The driver fled the scene before police arrival and did not provide render aid to the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, SAPD said the driver will be charged with collision involving injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

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