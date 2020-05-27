Devon Sawa Thanks Christina Ricci for Helping Him Land 'Casper' Role on Film's 25th Anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie starring everyone's favorite friendly ghost. The 1995 film Casper, starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, got some love on Twitter on Tuesday thanks to a live tweet from director Brad Silberling.

Actor Devon Sawa, who played Casper when he was brought to life, joined in on the fun, noting that it was his 4-year-old daughter's first viewing of his '90s classic while also giving a shout-out to Ricci.

"Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper," Sawa wrote.

Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 27, 2020

He added that his brief cameo in the film was nothing compared to that of Malachi Pearson, who voiced the ghost throughout before he is brought to life at the end of the movie.

"I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work. When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young," Sawa explained. "So I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love."

I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work. When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young. so I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love. Thnx https://t.co/Pjr78DcAw3 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2020

Silberling replied to the tweet, writing, "Let’s be honest, my friend. It was the color in Christina’s cheeks when I flew you down to meet us at lunch - THAT’S what sealed the deal. I just had to say yes after that. @DevonESawa."

I tried to think of a witty response to this but I’m mush from reading it. https://t.co/bJ5JPTBjRj — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2020

The director also opened up about getting the late Little Richard to be on the Casper soundtrack, adding, "How amazing was HE?? We just reached out and asked - the old fashioned way! Had the incredible pleasure of spending an afternoon in the studio with him. Lots of hot coffee before those vocals!"

How amazing was HE?? We just reached out and asked - the old fashioned way! Had the incredible pleasure of spending an afternoon in the studio with him. Lots of hot coffee before those vocals! https://t.co/phvkcabzEY — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 27, 2020

Steven Spielberg served as an executive producer on the film and Silberling noted that there were "more CG shots in the kitchen sequence than in all of Jurassic [Park]."

He added, "Jurassic Park: 64 cg shots. Casper: 280 - with dialogue and performance!"

Kitchen was first set we shot. Right into the thick of it! More CG shots in the kitchen sequence than in all of Jurassic. The melting shot took the ENTIRE year and half of post production! We took entire ILM crew to the IHOP to celebrate the day it was done...#Casper — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 27, 2020

As Steven said three weeks into shooting, “If you had know what you’d gotten yourself into, you never would have said yes!” It was having to skip college and grad school and go right for the PHD. Jurassic Park:64 cg shots. Casper:280 - with dialogue and performance! https://t.co/9PCaDukna6 — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 27, 2020

