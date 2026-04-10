Another round of downpours today, storms possible this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SCATTERED DOWNPOURS TODAY: Best odds during the afternoon
- MORNING DRIZZLE SATURDAY: Early morning events could be damp
- STORMS LATE SATURDAY NIGHT: Watching for any storms coming out of Mexico/West Texas
- STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY: Severe weather possible
FORECAST
TODAY
If you liked yesterday, you’ll enjoy today. Scattered downpours are once again possible. They’ll be hit-or-miss. But, for those who do see rainfall, it could be heavy at times. The evening commute may be affected, along with any outdoor evening plans. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions.
SATURDAY
Drizzle or light showers are possible early on Saturday, making for damp conditions. Isolated to scattered downpours will re-develop by the afternoon. Then, we’ll turn our attention to the west. Severe weather is expected for a large portion of West Texas. These storms could make a run for Central Texas late Saturday night. Additionally, we’ll need to monitor any storms that move out of Mexico. What does this mean for you Saturday plans? For now, keep them, but do have a back-up plan and have an umbrella nearby.
SUNDAY
What unfolds on Sunday will hinge on what happens Saturday night. It’s possible any overnight storms may stabilize the atmosphere for a time on Sunday. However, by late Sunday afternoon and evening, storms are forecast to re-fire. These storms will have the possibility to become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns. This risk will continue into Sunday night. Expect updates throughout the weekend.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
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