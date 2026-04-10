Another round of downpours today, storms possible this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SCATTERED DOWNPOURS TODAY: Best odds during the afternoon

MORNING DRIZZLE SATURDAY: Early morning events could be damp

STORMS LATE SATURDAY NIGHT: Watching for any storms coming out of Mexico/West Texas

STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY: Severe weather possible

FORECAST

TODAY

If you liked yesterday, you’ll enjoy today. Scattered downpours are once again possible. They’ll be hit-or-miss. But, for those who do see rainfall, it could be heavy at times. The evening commute may be affected, along with any outdoor evening plans. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

Drizzle or light showers are possible early on Saturday, making for damp conditions. Isolated to scattered downpours will re-develop by the afternoon. Then, we’ll turn our attention to the west. Severe weather is expected for a large portion of West Texas. These storms could make a run for Central Texas late Saturday night. Additionally, we’ll need to monitor any storms that move out of Mexico. What does this mean for you Saturday plans? For now, keep them, but do have a back-up plan and have an umbrella nearby.

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

What unfolds on Sunday will hinge on what happens Saturday night. It’s possible any overnight storms may stabilize the atmosphere for a time on Sunday. However, by late Sunday afternoon and evening, storms are forecast to re-fire. These storms will have the possibility to become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns. This risk will continue into Sunday night. Expect updates throughout the weekend.

Severe weather risk for Sunday (4/12) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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