Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
“No way I’m paying”: Homeowners respond to law firm’s demand for overdue citation payments
“No way I’m paying”: Homeowners respond to law firm’s demand for overdue citation payments
‘Unusual number of vultures’ circled body found on South Side, SAPD says

Weather

Another round of downpours today, storms possible this weekend

Severe weather possible on Sunday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SCATTERED DOWNPOURS TODAY: Best odds during the afternoon
  • MORNING DRIZZLE SATURDAY: Early morning events could be damp
  • STORMS LATE SATURDAY NIGHT: Watching for any storms coming out of Mexico/West Texas
  • STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY: Severe weather possible

FORECAST

TODAY

If you liked yesterday, you’ll enjoy today. Scattered downpours are once again possible. They’ll be hit-or-miss. But, for those who do see rainfall, it could be heavy at times. The evening commute may be affected, along with any outdoor evening plans. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

Drizzle or light showers are possible early on Saturday, making for damp conditions. Isolated to scattered downpours will re-develop by the afternoon. Then, we’ll turn our attention to the west. Severe weather is expected for a large portion of West Texas. These storms could make a run for Central Texas late Saturday night. Additionally, we’ll need to monitor any storms that move out of Mexico. What does this mean for you Saturday plans? For now, keep them, but do have a back-up plan and have an umbrella nearby.

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

What unfolds on Sunday will hinge on what happens Saturday night. It’s possible any overnight storms may stabilize the atmosphere for a time on Sunday. However, by late Sunday afternoon and evening, storms are forecast to re-fire. These storms will have the possibility to become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns. This risk will continue into Sunday night. Expect updates throughout the weekend.

Severe weather risk for Sunday (4/12) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...