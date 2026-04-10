Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, San Antonio council members request feedback on new city initiatives

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and other city council members have introduced a report on education and child care, as well as another one on affordable housing.

One is called the “Early Learning and Child Care Report,” while the other is titled the “Special Housing Supply Report,” according to a city news release.

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Jones introduced the initiatives at an April 6 event alongside District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia, District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan and District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears.

The Early Learning and Child Care Report outlines steps to help children under 5 years old enroll in a high-quality, affordable program in their school district or neighborhood.

The Special Housing Supply Report offers initial recommendations to increase housing supply for veterans with housing vouchers, people with disabilities, older adults and LGBTQ+ youth without homes.

Spears framed both reports as essential to long-term economic growth.

“Housing and child care are not separate from economic development,” Spears said. “They are foundational to it. If families cannot afford to live here or access reliable child care, we cannot build the workforce needed to support industries like AI, bioscience, and advanced manufacturing. In Taiwan, we saw what intentional coordination looks like: industry, government, and workforce systems aligned toward a shared goal. That is the opportunity in front of us here in San Antonio.”

The reports are available by clicking here and are open for public feedback through May 1, 2026.