Cardi B, Chris Evans and More Celebs React to George Floyd Protests
Celebrities are speaking out about the protests happening after the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.
Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Former President Barack Obama tweeted out his statement on Friday concerning Floyd's death, writing in part, "It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station -- including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day -- to work together to create a 'new normal' in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."
My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx went to Minneapolis and spoke out in support of protesters.
"All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment," he said. "At the end of the day, when we see you guys on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support."
Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020
On Twitter, Cardi B shared in a video that even though the current protests in Minneapolis "scared" her, she can't say she's against them.
"People are tired, so now they're tired of showing ...'Oh, mother f**kers are educated, mother f**kers could take the grown and adult way and can act peaceful.' People are tired of that, so now this is what people have to resort to," she wrote.
Spread pic.twitter.com/6V0HsGoTME— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 29, 2020
Chris Evans tweeted on Friday, "I keep saying to myself 'my god, what is happening?'. But in truth, I'm not shocked. At all. If you're shocked, you haven't been paying attention."
I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’. But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2020
Ariana Grande tweeted, "Please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn't end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once. #blacklivesmatter."
please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn’t end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once. #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/c6YjQCb6p2— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020
Some celebrities -- like Taylor Swift -- directly called out President Donald Trump for his tweet about the protests in Minneapolis on Thursday, which read in part, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"
After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020
Mandy Moore tweeted, "I am at a loss for words at the President advocating for violence against American citizens. If you haven’t, please register to vote. Make sure your friends and family have too. Vote him out."
I am at a loss for words at the President advocating for violence against American citizens. If you haven’t, please register to vote. Make sure your friends and family have too. Vote him out. https://t.co/qeLeCfMdo9— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) May 29, 2020
Ava DuVernay tweeted a video of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez getting arrested while covering the protests, writing, "My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do?"
My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do? pic.twitter.com/oc6zpqQskx— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2020
They can arrest the reporter but not the man that actually committed the murder....Shit is stupid. Enough is Enough. How is he still sitting in the comfort of his own home????? HOW IS THIS EVEN FUCKING POSSIBLE???? His ass should be In JAIL NOOOOOOW. This is fucking ridiculous https://t.co/E0SUkMBYcX— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 29, 2020
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/ifcJ93TTKZ— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 29, 2020
This is what racism looks like. Education will be the light that darkens ignorance in these terrifying times. If you are not standing up for the black community - you are a part of the problem. Please do not stop speaking up until all of this stops. #blacklivesmatter | pyramid by @theconsciouskid
Ok I know I'm blowin up some folks DMs worried cuz I haven't heard from yall up in Minneapolis & I must sound like a scared mom. Remember to periodically check in & just in case yall need us, we have donated here. Every amount helps. Be careful & please take care of each other https://t.co/7klKwWQNHv— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020
Evil knows no bounds. He knew George Floyd and slowly murdered him. And still none of them have been charged. https://t.co/xULX5jsb5A— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020
George Floyd. My grandfather was named George Floyd Garner. I never met him, he died when my father was a boy. I have spoken this name with love my entire life, but now with even more meaning. I see the images of the police officer in Minnesota pinning George Floyd to the ground and think—I bet this same officer would step in to stop someone from kneeling on a dog’s neck. And yet, here he is. My heart breaks. “May God protect me”, sings @keedronbryant. Please God protect him. And please, lead us out of these troubled waters. 💔 Forgive me for turning off comments today.
Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking. But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world. I grew up going to church. We were taught that we were all the same in the eyes of God. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that is not what I grew up seeing. It was as hard for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don’t want that for my kids. Or for yours. We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - and countless others - can not go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is. Regarding comments: I urge you to share this space for meaningful discussion, not hate. There is enough hate in the world. I hope this can be a space for discussion, understanding, growth and LOVE. We all need more of that.
May 29, 2020
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today. I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 29, 2020
