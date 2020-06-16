Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Gets Married to Ben Wierda

Cassidy Gifford is married! The 26-year-old daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford tied the knot with Ben Wierda over the weekend.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," a rep for Cassidy tells ET, noting that it was a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. "They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future."

Kathie Lee took to Instagram earlier this month to share a photo of herself on a tractor ahead of the wedding. "When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!" she captioned the shot.

Us Weekly was first to report on the nuptials.

Back in February, Cassidy shared engagement pics on Instagram alongside a countdown to the big day, which would put the date of the nuptials on Saturday, June 13.

In November, Kathie Lee shared the news of her daughter's engagement on Instagram, writing that she was "thrilled."

"I am beyond the moon and stars," she wrote alongside a grinning pic of the happy couple. "Thank you, LORD!"

Cassidy's engagement came just six months after her brother, Cody, popped the question to his girlfriend of six years. Kathie Lee shares both of her children with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Is Engaged to His Girlfriend of 6 Years

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Open' to Dating After Moving to Nashville (Exclusive)

Kathie Lee Gifford Returns to the 'Today' Show, Opens Up About Her Dating Life