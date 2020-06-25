Savannah Guthrie Responds After Critic Calls Her Hair ‘Unkempt’ and 'Distracting'

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the critics. The 48-year-old Today show co-anchor took to Twitter this week after one viewer complained about her hair during her remote broadcast from Hudson, New York.

"@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can't you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news," a follower tweeted.

Guthrie, who has been broadcasting the NBC morning show live from her home in Upstate New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, replied, "We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!"

We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows! https://t.co/w6QVY0Zhyt — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 23, 2020

The day Guthrie received her hair critique, she was reunited with Al Roker in Hudson, New York, for an outdoor, socially distant broadcast. She also interviewed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on the morning show.

The mother of two recently got candid on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about filming in her basement while her kids are in the house.

"If you listen carefully a lot of times you can hear, I would say the pitter patter of little feet, but it's more like 25 hyenas roaring through or scooters rolling back and forth," she quipped. "But I feel really grateful to be able to do the job."

