'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeremy Byrne

Britt Nilsson is officially a mom! The former Bachelor contestant and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Noa Ellis Joy. The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, revealing that her daughter was born on June 23.
"Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!! 👑👑👑💕💕💕," she captioned the first pic of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. The reality star went on to explain her daughter's names and the reasons why they chose them.
Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!! 👑👑👑🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕 . NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means “movement” or “motion”. In Japanese it means “My love” or “from love”. In Hawaiian it means “freedom” or “sea of freedom”. In Arabic it means “higher” and “genius”. To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons! . ELLIS means “Yahweh is God”, “My God is Jehovah” or “The Lord is my God” . JOY means JOY!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 . ❤️❤️❤️❤️
In a second post, she wrote that she loves her baby girl "more than words could ever say," playfully warning her followers that she would continue to post more pics.
Nilsson also took the time to send a belated Father' Day message to her husband. She posted a sweet note alongside photos of little Noa and Bryne together.
Happy belated Father’s Day to the worlds best dad!!! :) oh my gosh how fun to say! Jer you have been such a champ already. Thank you for being the best support during the whole pregnancy, the intense labor and delivery (woooo!) and even now in my recovery... so patiently comforting me when I’m crying mama tears over pain from breastfeeding, stitches, soreness, sleepiness, & just as passionately celebrating with me as I cry joyful tears of bliss as we fall in love with our little girl together! This is the most beautiful and holy time I’ve ever experienced & I couldn’t ask for a better partner. The way you take care of her and me and never hesitate to wake up pitch in at 2am (and 4am, and 6am, and 8am...) makes me feel so loved and so excited for our little Noa to be fathered by such a generous, kind and noble Daddy. Not to mention the most fun one! Here’s to embarking on the best and hardest and most wild and rewarding and heavenly adventure ever!!! I love you!!!
In her final post, she holds Noa on her chest and details how she felt when she gave birth.
"Carrying you for 9 months and then finally getting to see your precious face and actually hold you in my arms, even after so much physical pain and exhaustion, was the most pure, Holy, lovely, and profound thing I’ve experienced as a human being on this earth," she wrote. "Thank you for being our treasure, precious girl."
Ok last pic today, I promise. Just this moment!!!! 🌿 Meeting you, our little Noa for the very first time, just seconds after you came out! Carrying you for 9 months and then finally getting to see your precious face and actually hold you in my arms, even after so much physical pain and exhaustion, was the most pure, Holy, lovely, and profound thing I’ve experienced as a human being on this earth. Thank you for being our treasure, precious girl. There is nothing like this love! 😭👑💕thank You Jesus for a healthy baby girl — bless bless bless her every day of her life and help us to be good parents! Ahhhhhh!!! I can’t even believe it... ok... wow wow wow!! My heart!!!! 😭😭😭💕💕💕💕
Nilsson announced she was pregnant in a YouTube video posted in December, which showed her and her husband waiting for the results of a pregnancy test.
The couple tied the knot back in September 2017 after getting engaged in May of that year. Nilsson previously appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. Though she went home in week seven of the show, Nilsson was a contender to lead the next season of The Bachelorette.
Both she and Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on night one of the 11th season, but ultimately the men chose to have Bristowe continue on.
