All the Winnie the Pooh quotes you know and love on his special day

This is anything but a bother: Saturday is National Winnie The Pooh Day, and the iconic cartoon character that has appeared in TV shows, movies and books is rightfully being celebrated on this special day.

After all, who hasn’t been touched by the many heartfelt quotes and messages the cuddly bear has delivered over the years?

Here are 11 of our favorites to celebrate the occasion.

“Love is taking a few steps backward, maybe even more … to give way to the happiness of the person you love.”

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”

“Don’t underestimate the value of doing nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.”

“You’re braver than you believe and stronger and smarter than you think.”

“How lucky I am to have ­something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

“The things that make me different are the things that make me.”

“I am not lost, for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost.”

“You can’t stay in your corner of the forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

“You don’t spell it (love] … you feel it.”

“Just because an animal is large, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want kindness.”

"People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day."

