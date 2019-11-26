If you’re looking to get into the Christmas Spirit, head over to the Woodlawn Theatre for their latest production of A Christmas Carol the musical.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic book, the musical follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s visited by 3 ghosts that show him the true meaning of Christmas.

The show runs every weekend until December 23rd, and tickets range from $18-$30. For more information and to get tickets, click here.