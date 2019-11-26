The Public Theater is celebrating the Christmas season with their production of Elf the musical.

The musical is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema film of the same name. The theater describes the show as “Buddy embarks on a journey to discover his true identity and is determined to win over his new family.”

The show runs every weekend until December 22nd, and tickets range from $20-$40. For more information and to get tickets, click here.