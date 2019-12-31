Today is your last day to watch ‘Friends’ on Netflix

This isn’t “just a break."

“Friends” is leaving Netflix starting Jan. 1, and won’t return to streaming for months.

That means it’s time to soak up Chandler’s awkwardness, Joey’s “how you doin’s," Phoebe’s bad singing, and really, all the other amazing scenes during the show’s 10 seasons within the next few hours.

This isn’t a surprise; WarnerMedia announced in July that the TV hit will be among its offerings in its streaming platform HBO Max, meaning it was bound to leave Netflix.

Still, it hits hard because all 236 episodes won’t be available until the service launches in May.

“Doctor Who,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rick and Morty” are among the other TV series included in the WarnerMedia family, comprised of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.

“Friends” will still be available for purchase by episode or season on Amazon, iTunes and YouTube.

HBO Max’s $425 million purchase of the NBC show was followed with reports of a reunion with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in June, “We’re just trying. We’re working on something."

Sources told Variety that an unscripted “Friends” reunion special could be waiting for HBO Max users.