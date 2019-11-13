‘Friends’ reunion special one step closer to reality, sources say

Several news outlets are reporting what “Friends” superfans have dreamed of for years - a possible reunion special.

Sources told Variety that an unscripted “Friends” reunion special could be waiting for HBO Max users when the new streaming service launches in May 2020.

HBO Max recently purchased the rights to the NBC sitcom for $425 million, which has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity while streaming on Netflix.

Deadline also reported that talks are underway for a “Friends” reunion special, saying it’s still in the planning stages.

Former show co-creator Marta Kauffman said, “We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” at the Tribeca TV Festival in September.

Jennifer Aniston, who recently joined Instagram with an inaugural post which included all of the original “Friends” cast members, told Ellen DeGeneres in June, “We’re just trying. We’re working on something."

September marked the 25 anniversary for the iconic show which also starred Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Nothing is final and agreements still need to be hammered out, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

So no one told you life was gonna be this way.