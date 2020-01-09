North Texas’ Navarro College trending online after ‘Cheer’ hits Netflix

A new Netflix docuseries is providing an inside look at the rigorous training of Navarro College’s cheer squad — and people are loving it.

“Cheer,” which premiered Wednesday, follows the highs and lows of the squad’s quest for a national title.

Navarro College in Corsicana, about an hour southwest of Dallas, is where some of the nation’s top cheerleaders go to cheer under head coach Monica Aldama, according to the show.

The squad has won 14 NCA Junior College Division National Championships and five Grand National Champions, held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Two more days until CHEER drops on Netflix! Tune in to watch our struggles and our successes during the 2019 season. Bring your tissues and be ready to laugh and cry! pic.twitter.com/wuoj8GhAf5 — Navarro Cheer (@Navarro_Cheer) January 7, 2020

Over the docuseries’ six episodes, viewers see how the cheerleaders overcome past and present obstacles on their road to Daytona.

“It is a raw look into the lives of college students who have come together to fight for a championship,” Aldama wrote on Facebook. “It is a look into an NCA college program and the hard work and sacrifice that it takes to compete at the top level.”

It’s too soon to tell if “Cheer” will have a second season, according to Bustle. It comes from the creators of “Last Chance U."

Thursday morning, #CheerNetflix was already trending on Twitter.

“Think I fractured my ribs just watching #CheerNetflix,” one Twitter user wrote, adding to the posts that praise the hard work the cheerleaders put in during training.

“I don’t really care what you think about cheer, but give it a chance," another user wrote. “Competitive cheer is a whole other world than sidelines at your average high school game.”

