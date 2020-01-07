Disney Plus Lineup Temporarily Loses ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Sandlot’ and Other Classics

If the first-ever live-action Star Wars series and forthcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot weren't already enticing enough, Disney+, the Mouse House's new streaming service, is also home to much of the studio's back catalog of films and television. In fact, when the streaming service first launched, the company took to Twitter to tease everything that will be available to subscribers.

"From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12," Disney+ shared, adding: "And the announcements aren't even over yet... Stay tuned for more soon!"

Making good on that promise, the platform has since revealed upcoming additions for 2020, including The Lion King remake, Toy Story 4 as well as the first of the anticipated Marvel original series, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

It didn’t, however, formally announce that some titles are also disappearing -- or have already been removed. As Polygon noted, Disney+ has quietly said goodbye to Dr. Dolittle, Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and The Sandlot, all of which are no longer streaming. “All these titles disappeared without warning, and so far, Disney has not commented on the titles,” the outlet reports.

But these movies are not gone for good. ET has learned that a some titles have encumbrances with various legacy deals, but will rejoin the platform permanently after those licenses expire with respective partners.

While those classics will be temporarily missed, they are tiny dent in the very, very, very long list of animated classics (from Pinocchio and Fantasia to Zootopia and Moana) and Disney Channel Original Movies (Cetus-Lupeedus, they've got all three Zenon films!), as well as everything Marvel and Star Wars.

Here’s the full breakdown of the original lineup first announced when the platform launched in November:

EVERYTHING MARVEL

EVERYTHING STAR WARS

THE ANIMATED CLASSICS

EVERYTHING PIXAR

THE DCOMS

THE FULL LIST

Disney+'s Twitter thread is a chronological list of every movie and series that will be available when the streamer launches on Nov. 12. Or if you've got the time, here is a three-hour-long video presentation of "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.":

