Get to know KSAT reporter Japhanie Gray

With KSAT reporter Japhanie Gray celebrating a birthday on Jan. 12, we thought we’d share some fun facts to help viewers get to know her a little better.

For instance, did you know that Japhanie graduated at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA from Arkansas State University? She’s smart and a hard worker!

Here is a short Q&A with some other facts about Japhanie:

Where did you get your start in broadcast news?

Japhanie: I got my start in Jonesboro, Arkansas as an Arkansas State University sophomore in 2012 working for the Jonesboro Radio Group stations (107.5 The Party Station, Mix 106.3, 100.5 The Eagle Rocks and 104.9 The Fox).

KSAT 12's Japhanie Gray giving a commencement address while graduating summa cum laude with a degree in broadcast journalism from Arkansas State University.

While I was on the air there as a DJ, I worked behind the scenes in production for the morning news at KAIT Region 8 News until I became a reporter.

Japhanie Gray worked as a DJ for the Jonesboro Radio Group and as a producer and reporter for KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro, Arkansas before joining KSAT.

What’s your favorite dessert?

Japhanie: Cold strawberry cheesecake, rich chocolate cake with chocolate icing, or anything cookies and cream related.

Any embarrassing moments on air?

Japhanie: Outside of the occasional word vomit filled with stutters, “uhs” and misspoken words I get while at certain scenes, I haven’t had a memorable embarrassing moment just yet.

What is your favorite story you have ever covered?

Japhanie: I would have to say everything “What’s Up South Texas” related. I don’t have a favorite because all of them are equally special and have equally impacted my life in some form of fashion.

Want to learn more about Japhanie, check out her bio page where you can also see links to some of her latest stories.