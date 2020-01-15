Bon Jovi bringing summer 2020 tour to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Take my hand, we’ll make it another six months to Bon Jovi’s concert in the Alamo City.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Wednesday that its summer 2020 tour will stop at the AT&T Center on June 23.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express holders can buy tickets from 10 a.m. Jan 21-10 p.m. Jan 23, according to a news release.

The Grammy Award-winning band is known for hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name" and “It’s My Life.”

The tour will hit only one other Texas city: Dallas’ American Airlines Center on June 25.

Bryan Adams will be the supporting act throughout the tour, which kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on June 10. It concludes in New York City on July 28.

More information about tickets and dates can be seen online at www.bonjovi.com.