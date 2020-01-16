You won’t believe these 10 artists have been passed over for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this week announced its latest list of inductees, and of course, the music world has some opinions.

This year’s list includes Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T. Rex.

Notable acts like Dave Matthews Band, Pat Banetar, Motörhead, Chaka Khan and others made the nomination list, but ultimately, didn’t make the cut.

We all know that not every band is going to be inducted, but there are some artists who get nominated almost every year and never get inducted, and even some that have never made the nomination list -- yet their influence on music is profound.

That’s why we decided to round up a list of artists that are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but absolutely deserve to be one day.

Tina Turner

The legendary singer is already inducted in the Rock Hall of Fame, alongside her ex-husband Ike Turner, but Tina Turner hasn’t been inducted as a solo artist yet. What gives? There are 21 men who have been inducted as part of a band as a solo artist, and Stevie Nicks became the first woman in 2019 to be inducted twice. Turner should be next.

The B-52′s

It’s a travesty that The B-52′s have never even been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The new wave pioneers inspired generations of musicians with their wacky and weird music, and are still touring and partying to this day. Who hasn’t been to a wedding and danced to “Love Shack?"

Pat Banatar

Rocker Pat Banatar was on this year’s nomination list, but didn’t end up making the cut, which is a real disappointment. Banatar placed second in the fan vote this year (Dave Matthews Band placed first and was also left off the induction list) and was a superstar during the ’80s. Hopefully she’ll have better luck next year.

The Go-Go’s

You can’t understate how influential The Go-Go’s were to rock music, especially when it comes to inspiring young girls to write and perform their own work. The band has been eligible for years now, so hopefully, the group will get its due soon.

Dolly Parton

The queen of country music isn’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? While the Rock Hall doesn’t have a ton of country artists inducted, legends Johnny Cash and Brenda Lee are in the Hall of Fame, so there really isn’t an excuse for Parton’s absence.

OutKast

Rap artists have slowly but surely been getting recognized by the Rock Hall, so it’s only a matter of time before OutKast gets its due. Public Enemy, Run-DMC and N.W.A. have all been inducted, so it makes sense that the Atlanta duo will be up soon.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross is another artist who is already inducted into the Hall of Fame, but undoubtedly deserves a second induction thanks to her prolific solo career. Some might say that one induction should be enough, but given just how many men are double inductees, women deserve some equal opportunity.

Eurythmics

Annie Lennox could be inducted as a solo artist and for her time with the prolific band Eurythmics, yet Lennox has been shut out for years now. Not only were Eurythmics an influential new wave band from the U.K., but Lennox’s style and stage presence went on to inspire future generations.

Soundgarden

When Soundgarden showed up on this year’s nomination list, most people thought it was a done deal, especially since lead singer Chris Cornell has passed. Apparently 2020 wasn’t the ’90s grunge rockers’ years, but we won’t be surprised to see the group show up again on next year’s ballot.

Carole King

The masterful Carole King is inducted to the Rock Hall as a songwriter, (if you don’t know about King’s songwriting career, you should study up) but King’s work as a solo artist is just as impactful. Her solo album “Tapestry” is one of the best-selling albums of all time and won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Kraftwerk

Not that many people may know who Kraftwerk is, but the electronic music pioneers from Germany were making music in the ’70s that had never been done before. They first inspired the new wave bands of the ’80s, but they also influenced the electronic music artists who are headlining musical festivals today, including Zedd and Deadmau5. Kraftwerk has been nominated for the Hall of Fame multiple times, so it’s only a matter of time before they get the recognition they deserve.