Rosario Dawson Admits It's 'Scary' Dating a Politician Because She's a 'Wild Person'

Rosario Dawson knows dating a politician comes with a whole different rule book.

The actress publicly confirmed her relationship with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker last year, and in the new issue of Women's Health magazine, she opens up about the pressure that comes with their romance.

"I could be asked to serve my country, and that’s scary to me because I’m a wild person," she tells the magazine -- but also shares the upside of their relationship.

"We are excited about what we can create together… I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect," she explains. "That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past."



Dawson adds, "Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song, which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day."

Dana Scruggs for 'Women’s Health'

Dana Scruggs for 'Women’s Health'

The actress has her boyfriend's back, and made that clear when he suspended his presidential campaign last month. "Cory, you continue to inspire me every day. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

During an October interview with ET, Dawson gushed about how much of an "innately good human being" Booker is and how he's using his office "to try to create as much good around him as possible."

"I've seen him at his most tired, his most exhausted, his most broken down from different things that are going on, having to respond to the crises. We're all so devastated by so many of the terrible things going on and so pushed, and moved and motivated by some of the powerful things -- but we're not always so front and center with it, and he's like, right there responding and just coming with such grace and beauty," she said. "It's just been really, really remarkable. He's a good, good human being."

