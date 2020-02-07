Jake Paul Cuddles Up to World Series Flasher Julia Rose After Tana Mongeau Breakup

Jake Paul may have a new woman in his life! The 23-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of himself kissing Julia Rose on the cheek. In the pic, Rose is grabbing Paul's face and making a kissing face.

"bro so what," Paul captioned the photo.

Less than a week prior to the PDA pic, Rose shared a photo of her and Paul's ex, Tana Mongeau, touching tongues.

"so this happened @tanamongeau," the model wrote alongside the snap.

ET has reached out to Paul for comment.

Rose appeared on season four of MTV's dating reality show Are You the One? in 2016. On the show, she met Stephen McHugh, whom she dated on and off for years. Rose gained notoriety in 2019 when she and her friends flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole at the World Series.

Meanwhile, Paul and Mongeau had a high-profile, whirlwind relationship last year, which included a Las Vegas wedding. Mongeau later confirmed that the marriage was not legally binding and the pair announced their decision to take a break five months after their big day.

When ET spoke with Paul last month, he said that he'll "always love" Mongeau, adding that he thinks they're "just better off as friends."

"She's an amazing girl. It just wasn't the right time for us," he said. "We both have things to focus on, and we're working on certain things together as well. It's great that we're still able to have a great, amazing relationship."

Watch the video below for more on Paul.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jake Paul Opens Up About His Split From Tana Mongeau and If They'll Get Back Together (Exclusive)

Tana Mongeau Announces She and Jake Paul Are Taking a Break 5 Months After Wedding

Tana Mongeau Says Jake Paul 'Could Kill My Whole Family, I Will Always Love Him'