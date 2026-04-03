Texas Organ Sharing Alliance marks donors’ legacy with San Antonio tree dedication

Volunteers with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) plant legacy trees in Crocket Park to recognize organ donors during National Donate Life Month.

SAN ANTONIO – April is National Donate Life Month, and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) is urging more people to consider registering as organ donors.

Currently, more than 11,000 Texans await life-saving transplants.

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The federally designated organ procurement organization for Central and South Texas hosted a tree dedication April 2 at Crockett Park with San Antonio Parks and Recreation. The dedication brought together donor families, volunteers and community members to honor donors’ legacies.

The organization, which partnered with KSAT Community in February and March to debunk myths and misconceptions during the “Donors Opting Out” town hall, said community education and donor registration remain critical to saving lives.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), founded in 1975, is one of 56 federally designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States.

TOSA is committed to a mission of saving lives through the power of organ donation by providing organ donation and recovery services to Central and South Texans wishing to donate and for those waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

For more information, visit TOSA1.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

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