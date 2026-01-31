KSAT Community Town Hall to tackle organ donation myths as more people opt out

With opt-outs on the rise, KSAT’s Community Town Hall connects organ donation experts and transplant recipients to address common myths and answer questions live

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is hosting a town hall to address the trend of people opting out of organ donation, what it could mean for patients and families waiting for transplants and how to separate facts from misinformation.

Organ donation advocates say the decision to opt out can ripple far beyond one person, affecting people on transplant waiting lists and loved ones hoping for a second chance.

“When someone opts out of the donor registry, it reduces the number of lifesaving opportunities for patients and families waiting for a transplant and can leave loved ones facing difficult decisions,” said Casey Casseb, the director of communications for Texas Organ Sharing Alliance. “That’s why we encourage people to talk with their family now about their donation wishes. Recently, we’ve seen more people remove their names due to misinformation and fear fueled by misleading news and social media content, but it’s important for the public to understand that organ donation only occurs after every life-saving measure has been taken and death is declared, with strict safeguards in place to protect donors and patients and ensure the process is ethical, respectful, and transparent.”

KSAT Community Town Hall

The town hall will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, hosted by Ernie Zuniga.

The discussion will focus on:

Why some people are removing themselves from the organ donor registry and what it means for those waiting on a transplant

Common misinformation about organ donation and what the process really looks like

The safeguards designed to protect donors and patients

How to confirm, update or change your registration

How to talk with loved ones about organ donation decisions

Viewers will hear from organ procurement experts, organ donors and transplant recipients.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

KSAT Community will also host a live televised phone bank from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 6. Volunteers will be available to help community members register to become organ donors and to answer questions about organ donation for those who want to learn more.

Learn more about becoming an organ donor, how donors are identified, and how to register.

Learn more about becoming an organ donor, how donors are identified, and how to register.