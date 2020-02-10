Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Date Night in Epic Moment at 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party

Brad Pitt interrupted Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's date night for an epic meeting! The reality star and the rapper hit the town on Sunday night for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where they ran into Pitt, fresh off his Oscar win.

And if you think the Pitt-Jen Aniston run-in pics from the SAG Awards were iconic, just look at this moment.

In one shot, Pitt is leaning in close to chat with Kim as he grasps her hand with both of his hands. His Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margaret Qualley stands nearby smiling.

Prior to the meeting, Kim gushed about Pitt on the red carpet to ET's Keltie Knight, calling his Oscar win, "So deserving!"

Kim attended the swanky affair with her hubby, Kanye, by her side. The pair couldn't keep their hands off one another, even sharing some red carpet smooches. Kim also dished to ET that the "Jesus Is King" rapper gifted her the stunning Alexander McQueen 2003 Shipwrecked Oyster Gown for Christmas to wear to the soiree.

"I would always stress out about big events like this and what would I wear and the last-minute part of it," Kim told ET. "So he kind of filled it up and got me a few really nice couture pieces so I wouldn't stress out."

The reality star also shared a video of herself lying down in the car on the way to the event, saying, "OK, I literally have to lay down in the car, like, I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something. But it's worth it."

On the carpet, Kim posed with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who had a similar issue with her sparkly navy gown.

"couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it 😊," she wrote on Instagram, posting a shot of herself propped on her side in the car.

Kim also chatted with her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, inside the event, posing for photos with the Olympian. Caitlyn, who attended the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, has been on better terms with her extended family after a falling out over the last few years.

Kim also posed with Nicky Hilton, the younger sister of Kim's longtime pal, Paris Hilton.

