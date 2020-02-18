Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and More Celebs Love This It Bag Brand and It's on Sale Right Now

By Far bags are on sale!

The It accessory brand's trendy mini bags have made their way into the hands of so many style stars from Kendall Jenner to Beyoncé -- and now it's your chance to score one for yourself.

Shopbop's sale features discounts on 15 By Far bags and a few pairs of shoes, including the Rachel baguette shoulder style to the teeny Mini top handle number you've seen everywhere on Instagram.

Ahead, see how celebs style their By Far bags and shop ET Style's favorites from the sale.

Kendall Jenner carries the '90s-inspired Rachel shoulder bag for a night out, paired with a sexy bright pink matching set.

James Devaney/GC Images

Like her sister, Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Rachel design.

Hailey Bieber totes around the Mini top handle bag -- one of the most recognizable and popular styles from the accessory brand.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Beyoncé was spotted with the Ball Bag that features a structured shape and loop handle.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Shop ET Style's top picks of By Far bags on sale.

Shop other fantastic sale items from Shopbop:

