Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Daughter's Name and Shares New Pic

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing more about her adorable newborn baby girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to her third child earlier this week, and on Wednesday, she revealed the name she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, have chosen for her -- Dove. The 38-year-old reality star announced the news on Instagram with an adorable close-up picture of Dove asleep.

"Dove Mellencamp Arroyave 🕊. 19.5 inches, 6lbs 8oz, 5:59pm on 2/25/20 #lovedove 💕," she captioned the priceless snap.

On Tuesday, Mellencamp announced she gave birth to Dove with a picture of her and Arroyave cradling the newest addition to the family. The two are already parents to daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. Arroyave is also the dad of an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

"Guess what, baby girl," Mellencamp wrote. "You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight."

Meanwhile, Arroyave also shared a close-up picture of Dove on Wednesday, and called her their "miracle baby." Both Slate and Cruz were conceived with the help of fertility treatments, but Mellencamp's third pregnancy was a surprise as the couple had not been trying for a third child together.

Arroyave wrote, "Minutes after our miracle baby was born. Dove Mellencamp Arroyave 19.5 inches, 6.8 oz, 5:59pm on 2/25/20. We love you Dove. 🕊."

Back in December, Mellencamp actually asked her fans for help naming her baby, sharing the four names she and her husband were debating -- Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove.

"Sound off with your fave and why?!! We are a house divided," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Mellencamp at the Kate Somerville Skin Clinic in West Hollywood as she received a pregnancy facial, and she talked about what surprised her the most about her third pregnancy.

"I'm surprised I could film a season of Real Housewives pregnant," she admitted. "But you know what, I am not drinking, so I do not forget a crumb. Like ... I can remember every little detail."

"Yeah, everyone will be like, 'Teddi, what happened ... Teddi? What about, Teddi?'" she continued. "I'll be like, 'Yup! I know, I know.' I'm like, I might as well be taking notes. Because when you're not drinking, you're really present. Like, if you have two glasses of wine, it kind of takes the edge off, your mind wanders. But if you are, like, stone-cold sober, you are like, well, I might as well get fully invested in this story you're telling me."

