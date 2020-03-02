'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Reveals Sex and Name of Her Baby

Baby GG is on his way!

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi enjoyed her baby shower in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend and according to social media posts, the reality star is expecting a baby boy named Elijah.

“Hey y’all, we are at my baby shower and I just did a wardrobe change. As you guys can see, true blue -- I’m having a boy,” the Shahs of Sunset star said on her Instagram Story, while showing off her blue and white manicure.

She also had a blue sweater, blue braids and blue eyelashes to mark the news.

Gharachedaghi’s co-star, Reza Farahan, earlier shared the baby’s name in an Instagram post.

“Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!” Farahan captioned a photo with the mom-to-be on Instagram. “Make sure to catch an all new episode of #shahs tonight 9pm @bravotv , it’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and you’re not going to want to miss a minute of it!”

Gharachedaghi revealed the pregnancy details by using royal blue and gold décor at the baby shower, and having the name “Elijah” displayed on a sign above the dessert table.

In October, Gaharachedaghi (who finalized her divorce from Shalom Yeyoushalmi in late 2018) shared that she was expecting her first baby after undergoing IVF using a sperm donor.

She has documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent weeks, sharing stunning maternity shots, while noting she was feeling “very hormonal.”

She also recently informed fans about how her pregnancy was affecting her rheumatoid arthritis.

“It took me a long time to get my body healthy so I can get pregnant and last year, I was in superb shape, so I went thru with IVF and got pregnant,” she wrote. “Summer of last year I was finally pregnant but I was faced dead on with a series of unfortunate events. Let's just say that the pregnancy was lost and I ended up in the ER undergoing emergency surgery to remove both of my fallopian tubes.”

“After the healing process was complete I went thru IVF again and got pregnant again!🙏🏼,” she wrote. “But it seems as though the loss and surgery put my body in shock and my RA came back 10 times worse than ever. I am now back on IV infusions and steroids injections (all which have been cleared as safe while being pregnant).”

She then added that as soon as gives birth, she will be “rolling a fat joint and going back to healing myself with cannabis!”

See more on Shahs of Sunset below.

