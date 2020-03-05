'RHOA': NeNe Leakes Fires Off Her Harshest Kenya Moore Read Yet (Exclusive)

Not even the peace of Greece can bring NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore together.

ET has your exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s cast trip to Greece, which finds the women wrapping up a dinner and Cynthia Bailey calling for NeNe and Kenya to "fellowship," one on one. The two women have been at odds all season long, with no clear end to their feud in sight… partially because there doesn't seem to be a clear reason as to why they're feuding in the first place. Anyway, Kenya ignores Cynthia's suggestion, saying she needs to tend to her daughter instead. This after, according to NeNe, Kenya had already been rude at the table when she tried to offer advice about Kenya's marriage. Kenya and her husband, Marc Daly, are currently estranged and potentially divorcing.

"Kenya snubbed me at the table, twice," NeNe notes in a confessional. "She thought she would get under my skin. You didn't get under my skin, girl! She's really a sad woman because it takes nothing to say, 'Thank you for at least trying.'"

NeNe's marriage has weathered a divorce (she and her husband, Gregg, called things off in 2011 before reconciling and remarrying in 2013) and, more recently, a cancer battle that nearly led her and Gregg to divorce for the second time.

"I put all of our drama aside, and as a married woman and as a woman who has been through things in her marriage, I wanted to just really give her real advice," NeNe adds in her confessional. "F**k Kenya. Be clear. F**k Kenya -- and her bad skin! OK?"

Yeah, ouch. Check out the clip here to see NeNe deliver that burn herself:

When ET sat down with Kenya in January, when she admitted she wasn't interested in NeNe's advice or attempts to work on their relationship, because she doesn't find NeNe to be genuine.

"You're just making up with people because you have to, because you have no one else to film with or nothing else to do, you know?" Kenya said. "I just think that she's always been very intimidated by my presence on the show … if you watch who she really is, you will see that she is extremely intimidated, jealous, envious -- whatever you want to call it -- of my presence on the show."

As teased in the midseason trailer, things get worse for Kenya and NeNe from here, with a "did she or didn't she?" moment involving NeNe potentially spitting on or at Kenya. Kenya says she did, NeNe says she didn't.

"I don't even know what was going through my mind in that moment, but what I do know is, I didn't spit on her -- but I sorta, kinda wish I had," NeNe told ET last month. "I'm just gonna be honest about that because I just think some of the things Kenya says is really nasty and really dirty. And I just feel like, girl, you are just -- you probably need to be spit on. You just probably need to be. And it may not sound great, but she probably needs to be spit on. And I have no sympathy for her. I just don't."

Tune in to The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see it all unfold.

RELATED CONTENT:

NeNe Leakes Clarifies Her Friendship With Wendy Williams After 'RHOA' Announcement Drama

Why NeNe Leakes Says Kenya Moore 'Will Be the Demise of' 'RHOA' (Exclusive)

'RHOA': Kandi Burruss Teases More Drama Between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore (Exclusive)