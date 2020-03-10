Dylan Sprouse Reacts to Selena Gomez Saying Kissing Him Was Her 'Worst Day'

Dylan Sprouse has reacted to Selena Gomez naming the day she kissed him as the worst day of her life.

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songstress said her first on-screen kiss was with Dylan, 27, on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, then described that day on set as one of the “worst” of her life. “It was my first kiss -- on camera,” she said. “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

On Monday, Dylan took to Twitter to address the dig by sharing a screen shot of a news article, which showed an image of Selena all glammed up with the headline “Kissing Dylan was ‘The worst,” alongside an inset image of Dylan wearing a suit, tie and fedora.

“Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message,” Dylan captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Dylan’s twin brother and Riverdale star, Cole Sprouse, also had fun with the story on social media, pointing out that he had never been described as “worst” in the kissing department.

“Can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole replied to an Instagram post by Teen Vogue about Selena’s interview.

As for what made her kiss with Dylan so awkward, Gomez told Tiger Beat in 2009 that she messed up the timing, before adding that he was still an “awesome guy.”

“I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip,” she said. “So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was OK and it was good. And thank goodness he’s such an awesome guy.”

During her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena also confessed that she had a massive crush on Cole at the time of her Suite Life of Zack & Cody cameo, which may have also contributed to why it wasn't her greatest day.

"I had written in the closets that I was in love with Cole Sprouse," she shared. "I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were going to be together one day. Then I guest starred on the show. But I kissed his brother [Dylan] and I didn't get to kiss Cole!"

Meanwhile, Dylan has gone on to find love with Barbara Palvin and judging by how cute and loved up the couple appear when they're out and about, they don't have any issues when it comes to kissing!

