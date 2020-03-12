‘Will you accept this vlog?’: Wrapping up a ‘finasco’ of a season

SAN ANTONIO – “Bachelor” super fans and KSAT producers, Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez, offer their insight into the wild season finale of “The Bachelor” season 24.

In the video above, they cover all the highs and lows of the much-talked-about, two-night finale special, including a cringe-worthy proposal and a very outspoken mom who left the internet buzzing.

In the words of contestant Hannah Ann, it truly was a “finasco” of a season.

Watch below to learn more about Joy and Oriana and why they decided to start a “Bachelor” vlog.