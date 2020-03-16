'Quantum of Solace' Actress Olga Kurylenko Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Ukrainian-born actress and fashion model took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the news to her fans and followers, writing, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus."

Posting a gloomy, rain-soaked snapshot from outside her window, Kurylenko -- best known for her role as a former Bond girl in 2008's Quantum of Solace and for her role opposite Tom Cruise in 2013's Oblivion -- said she'd been feeling sick for some time.

"I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," she wrote. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Kurylenko is the latest among a growing number of celebrities and public figures to test positive for coronavirus. The flu-like viral illness has hit hundreds of thousands across the global in an outbreak that was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week.

Two of the first big-name stars to publicly announce that they'd contracted the illness were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who are currently self-isolating in Australia where they were visiting when they tested positive.

Three NBA stars -- including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons -- have also come down with the illness, as well as Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, who was hospitalized due to coronavirus over the weekend.

In the United States, there have been over 3,700 reported cases of the virus, which has led to 69 known deaths thus far.

For more coronavirus updates, check out the stories and video below.

