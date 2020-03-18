Lady Gaga Shares Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky on 'Day 6 of Self-Quarantining'

Lady Gaga is self-quarantining with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old singer posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday of her holding hands with Polansky, explaining how the two are passing the time while staying at home and practicing social distancing. She also urged her fans to make sure they were practicing self love and self care during such a tough time.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining!" she wrote. "Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world ❤️."

Gaga and Polansky, an entrepreneur and investor, have been dating since December. Gaga hasn't been shy about showing off her beau on social media since going Instagram official in February, posting plenty of PDA pics of the two.

