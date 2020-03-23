Robert De Niro Channels His 'Meet the Parents' Character in Coronavirus PSA

Robert De Niro is watching you! The 76-year-old actor filmed a PSA for the state of New York, urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love," De Niro says in the video. "Please."

He concludes the brief PSA with a line his former CIA agent character, Jack Byrnes, says in the 2000 comedy Meet the Parents. "I'm watching you!" he proclaims.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives."

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

De Niro is just one of many celebrities using their platforms to encourage people to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In fact, his Meet the Parents co-star, Ben Stiller, filmed a similar PSA for the state of New York, and joked that he's taking this time to work on his "chainsaw art."

Kevin Bacon is another star looking to help during this crisis. He started the #IStayHomeFor challenge to encourage people to share the friends and family members who they're self isolating for. Watch the clip below to see ET's exclusive interview with the actor on the important cause:

