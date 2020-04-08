You can watch these new movies from the comfort of your couch

Anyone else missing the movie theater during your time in quarantine?

Thanks to the power of video on demand with streaming services Amazon Prime and Apple TV, most of the movies that planned on hitting theaters during this time are now available to watch from the comfort of your own couch.

Obviously it’s not the same as watching a great new flick on a giant screen at the movie theaters with a giant bucket of popcorn, but just because you and your family are quarantined doesn’t mean you can’t pretend that your living room isn’t a movie theater, right?

‘Onward’

Get the tissues ready, because the newest Pixar movie is coming for all your emotions. The movie tells a story of a modern world run by mythical creatures who use magic to do amazing things. It’s like Dungeons and Dragons come to life with a Pixar twist. It’s available to stream on Disney+ and available to purchase digitally.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The final installment of the “Star Wars” movies already hit theaters around the holidays, but it’s now available to buy digitally so you can watch it at home. Since the rest of the “Star Wars” movies are on Disney+, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up there soon.

‘Emma’

This period movie was playing in theaters before most of the country started quarantining, so in case you missed it, the movie is available for digital purchase. “Emma” is an adaptation of Jane Austin’s classic novel.

‘The Hunt’

Starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, “The Hunt” is about a group of rich people who literally hunt down other humans for sport. It’s a psychological thriller that probably isn’t for everyone, but it is available to purchase and watch at home.

‘The Invisible Man’

Anything with Elisabeth Moss is going to be good, so that’s why “The Invisible Man” sounds so great. Moss plays a woman who is being harassed by her abusive ex, who happens to be invisible. It looks like a thriller that will surprise you by the end. (It’s on our list!)

‘Birds of Prey’

The Harley Quinn superhero movie starring Margot Robbie was another film that was already in theaters as they were being shut down, so if you couldn’t make it to see this female-fronted superhero movie, now is your chance to watch it from home.

‘Just Mercy’

Jamie Foxx stars in this heartbreaking drama about a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and the lawyer who tries to get him set free, played by Michael B. Jordan. The movie is now available to rent on video on demand.

‘Frozen 2’

It seems that the follow-up to one of Disney’s most popular movies of the last 20 years was just in theaters, but thanks to video on demand and Disney+, now your kids can watch Elsa and Anna all day long. Depending on your household, that’s either the best or the worst thing ever. 😉

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

BuzzFeed called “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” an essential quarantine watch, so you know it’s going to be good. This French drama has been getting praise all over the internet and is available on Hulu.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a little kid at home who loves Sonic, or you’re a millennial who grew up with the character, the Sonic movie was a hit in theaters and all ages love it. You can either rent or buy the movie.

‘Trolls World Tour’

The first “Trolls” movie was so adorable, so it’s not surprising there was a sequel. From the looks of the trailer, it’s super cute, and thank goodness it’s coming. It’ll be available to purchase digitally on April 10.

‘Parasite’

The movie that shocked everyone when it took home the Oscar for Best Picture this year is available to rent or buy with video on demand. If you still want to know what all the buzz was about (and trust us, you do) then you should pick a night to watch this gorgeous film.