Kiely Williams and Raven-Symone Address Cheetah Girls and Adrienne Bailon Houghton Drama

Kiely Williams and Raven-Symone are using their quarantine time to make amends! The former Cheetah Girls members hopped on Instagram Live this week to talk about their childhood drama and Kiely's recent public feud with fellow Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

"Because of you I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn't get to do if I didn't understand that you know what, you like to shake s**t up," Raven told Kiely.

"Yeah, I'm a fire starter, for sure. It's an acquired taste," Kiely, 33, admitted.

Kiely then asked Raven why she didn't participate in the group's third film in 2008, The Cheetah Girls: One World.

"The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team," Raven explained. "Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded... we have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business."

Kiely apologized to Raven, noting, "I would never try to hurt you on purpose."

Raven accepted the apology, saying, "Well, I appreciate that, sweetheart, and I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and delete it."

Raven then called Kiely out for her comments about Adrienne, after Kiely claimed The Real talk show host was "pretending to be my best friend."

"You've gotta talk to Adrienne, dude," Raven insisted.

"Why do I have to talk to Adrienne, tell me why?" Kiely shot back.

"Because you're the fire cracker!" Raven noted.

Kiely then explained her main issues with Adrienne, saying, "No, she didn't come to my dad's funeral or call me when he died. I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be messy. I'm being for real with you, no. I'm sorry, I love you. I swear to God, nope. Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can't ever say that I didn't ride for Adrienne. You can't say that. I didn't do anything!"

Raven asked Kiely to calm down and breathe, noting that, if true, it was terrible that Adrienne didn't show up for Kiely during a difficult time and adding that her own best friend didn't invite her to her wedding.

"But I still talk to her because the history that we have for one another is so thick, she knows a part of you that nobody else knows," Raven noted. "But y'all prideful a**es need to calm down, take a pill for a second and say, 'I'm pissed at you, but let's talk about it.' Just like I said with you. 'I'm pissed about it, but let's get it out like grown women.'"

Kiely then seemed to reconsider, but didn't commit to speaking with Adrienne.

On a previous Instagram Live, Kiely noted that she doesn't plan to go on The Real and talk with Adrienne after she accused the singer and actress of pretending to be her best friend.

"It's like, you were either lying then or you're lying now," she said. "You either were my best friend, and now you're just not claiming me, or, you were pretending to be my best friend and now you're telling the truth. So, that's why I don’t think that's gonna happen."

Before Raven and Kiely's Instagram Live, Raven opened up to ET's Deidre Behar, seemingly referencing the feud. "It's just, real girl groups have their moments, imagine a fake one," she said.

Raven also talked about whether there's even a chance the group would reunite. Check out her answer in the video below:

