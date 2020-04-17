Disney bringing back hotline for bedtime messages told by Mickey, Minnie and more

SAN ANTONIO – Disney is bringing back its bedtime hotline for a limited time to help “bring a little magic” to families.

From now through April 30, families can call the hotline at 1-877-7-MICKEY and hear messages from a variety of Disney characters, according to a news release.

Fans will be prompted to select messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The hotline is toll-free and is only available in the United States, the release states. It is limited to one message per call.

Disney has also release sleep activity and progress charts to bring kids some comfort during a time of uncertainty.