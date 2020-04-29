San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest 2020 has been canceled.

The pop culture convention was scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14 at the Freeman Coliseum which was converted to an emergency hospital and COVID-19 testing facility last month.

Celebrity Fan Fest was expected to host the largest group of “Star Trek” stars ever assembled at a Texas pop culture event with Zachary Quinto, William Shatner, Brent Spiner, Karl Urban, Kate Mulgrew and others scheduled to appear.

Organizers say with no guaranteed path to reschedule the event, they were forced to cancel.

According to a statement on the event’s website, any purchases made from Dec. 1, 2019, to date will receive a complete refund that should process within 30 days.

Admission passes that were purchased in Sept. or Oct. 2019 will be transferred to the 2021 show which is scheduled for June 10-13 of next year.