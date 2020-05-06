MTV’s Kurt Loder turned 75 and people on social media freaked out

It’s hard to believe, but former MTV newsman Kurt Loder turned 75 years old on Tuesday.

Before the days of “Jersey Shore” and “Teen Mom,” Loder was a voice for breaking music news and in-depth interviews with musicians.

The news of Loder’s birthday took over social media with people waxing nostalgic of the days when MTV actually played, you know, music.

Here’s some funny social media reaction to Loder’s birthday.

People out here lying about Kurt Loder being 75. I'm going back to my cocoon where he is ageless. pic.twitter.com/4F68fGQKeh — Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) May 5, 2020

The adults had Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, Sam Donaldson, etc.



The kids had Kurt Loder. https://t.co/3I3kHhG4dP — Kelleigh MacNab (@KelleighMacnab) May 5, 2020

I just told the human that Kurt Loder from MTV News turned 75 today. I’m glad I know CPR... pic.twitter.com/knithgAxdO — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) May 5, 2020

When @kurt_loder came on MTV News, you listened. That man was our generation’s Walter Cronkite — Ian McKenyon (@shartdealer) May 5, 2020

Kurt Loder popping up while watching MTV back in the day was kinda like being in the middle of a party and the cool adult passing out water so y’all don’t pass out and to tell you Tupac died, but it’s gonna be okay — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 5, 2020

Former MTV VJ Kurt Loder turns 75-years-old today. How old do you feel right now? pic.twitter.com/yhcuIAvGB8 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 5, 2020

As an ‘80s kid, this tweet just slapped me right in the face. https://t.co/Xv78unYNtx — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 5, 2020

Wait....wait. HOLLUP.



How is Kurt Loder older than my parents?! https://t.co/dhM3NUMZQw — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 5, 2020

KURT LODER IS OLDER THAN DONALD TRUMP WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING https://t.co/ZxQ9os9j8f — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 5, 2020