MTV’s Kurt Loder turned 75 and people on social media freaked out

Former MTV newsman Kurt Loder celebrated a birthday Tuesday and people could not believe his age

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: MTV Interviewer Kurt Loder with Musical Group Metallica during the pre-show interviews on the MTV News Platform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
It’s hard to believe, but former MTV newsman Kurt Loder turned 75 years old on Tuesday.

Before the days of “Jersey Shore” and “Teen Mom,” Loder was a voice for breaking music news and in-depth interviews with musicians.

The news of Loder’s birthday took over social media with people waxing nostalgic of the days when MTV actually played, you know, music.

Here’s some funny social media reaction to Loder’s birthday.

