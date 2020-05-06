MTV’s Kurt Loder turned 75 and people on social media freaked out
It’s hard to believe, but former MTV newsman Kurt Loder turned 75 years old on Tuesday.
Before the days of “Jersey Shore” and “Teen Mom,” Loder was a voice for breaking music news and in-depth interviews with musicians.
The news of Loder’s birthday took over social media with people waxing nostalgic of the days when MTV actually played, you know, music.
Here’s some funny social media reaction to Loder’s birthday.
People out here lying about Kurt Loder being 75. I'm going back to my cocoon where he is ageless. pic.twitter.com/4F68fGQKeh— Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) May 5, 2020
The adults had Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, Sam Donaldson, etc.— Kelleigh MacNab (@KelleighMacnab) May 5, 2020
The kids had Kurt Loder. https://t.co/3I3kHhG4dP
I just told the human that Kurt Loder from MTV News turned 75 today. I’m glad I know CPR... pic.twitter.com/knithgAxdO— "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) May 5, 2020
When @kurt_loder came on MTV News, you listened. That man was our generation’s Walter Cronkite— Ian McKenyon (@shartdealer) May 5, 2020
Kurt Loder popping up while watching MTV back in the day was kinda like being in the middle of a party and the cool adult passing out water so y’all don’t pass out and to tell you Tupac died, but it’s gonna be okay— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 5, 2020
Former MTV VJ Kurt Loder turns 75-years-old today. How old do you feel right now? pic.twitter.com/yhcuIAvGB8— Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 5, 2020
As an ‘80s kid, this tweet just slapped me right in the face. https://t.co/Xv78unYNtx— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 5, 2020
Wait....wait. HOLLUP.— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 5, 2020
How is Kurt Loder older than my parents?! https://t.co/dhM3NUMZQw
KURT LODER IS OLDER THAN DONALD TRUMP WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING https://t.co/ZxQ9os9j8f— shauna (@goldengateblond) May 5, 2020
Why did social media have to tell me that today is Kurt Loder from MTV News’ birthday...he is 75... 😵 pic.twitter.com/hfZeXHFPOk— Rachel DePompa (@RachelDePompa) May 5, 2020
Wait a second...Kurt Loder is 75 today?!? #KurtLoder pic.twitter.com/eECe8QRT7r— Sara Garland (@SaraDGarland) May 5, 2020
