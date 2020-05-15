Prince and the Revolution concert from 1985 to stream on YouTube all weekend

Are you ready to party like it’s 1999 again?

Well, in this case, party like it’s 1985, but regardless, you’ll be dancing to some classic Prince hits, thanks to his official YouTube channel.

A live concert of Prince and his legendary band, The Revolution -- in Syracuse, New York in 1985 toward the end of their “Purple Rain” tour -- will be available to stream on YouTube all weekend beginning Friday, May 14 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

The streaming event will benefit relief of COVID-19.

Viewers can donate money while watching the stream, and Google will match it. You can get more information about that by clicking or tapping here.

The concert was originally released as a VHS back in the day, so Prince fans who have been there from the very beginning might have seen this show.

It should be a treat for newer Prince fans who never got to see the man himself in action, especially at the height of his career, when “Purple Rain” was first released.

You can expect to hear all the hits, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette” as well as some deep cuts like “Baby I’m A Star,” “Possessed,” and the always controversial “Darling Nikki.”

Once the concert is streaming, you can watch it at this link, and as always, rock out.