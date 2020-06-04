CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country stars highlighted the heroic work of citizens and communities around the country who were coming together to help each other in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic during the "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" TV special.

But Wednesday's show largely didn't address the protesting and rallies for racial justice that have gripped the country in the previous week following the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

CMT started the show with a simple text introduction: “As social unrest grips the nation, we want to say thank you to those taking action against injustice. There are heroes all around us."

The special aired in place of their CMT Music Awards, which were postponed to October. The special, which appeared to be mostly pre-recorded performances and dedications from artists like Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker, focused on good news stories of healthcare workers, educators, first responders and more.