Keanu wants to go on a Zoom date with you -- for a good cause

(CNN) -- Keanu Reeves is giving one lucky fan the chance to spend some quality one-on-one time with him for a very important cause.

The "John Wick" and "Matrix" star has partnered with Camp Rainbow Gold -- an Idaho-based children's cancer charity -- to offer a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder.

"Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him," the event description reads. "This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!"

Fans are told to "get your questions ready" for the cozy chat with the 55-year-old Hollywood icon.

The virtual date was valued at $10,000 but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already up to $16,600, thanks to one anonymous bid.

The auction closes on Monday and the special date will take place in the week beginning July 6.

All proceeds raised from "15 Minutes of Fame with Keanu Reeves" will go directly to the children's cancer organization, which focuses on giving kids empowering experiences.

CNN has reached out to Reeves' representatives for further comment.

Other items in the Camp Rainbow Gold lot include a 15-minute Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, as well as a guitar signed by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.