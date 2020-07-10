BIRD Bakery owner Elizabeth Chambers, actor Armie Hammer splitting up after 10 years of marriage

SAN ANTONIO – Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer, who own the popular BIRD Bakery in Alamo Heights, are calling it quits.

The pair announced on social media Friday that they are ending their marriage of 10 years. They have two children together, and have been a couple for 13 years.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” Chambers said on Instagram.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Chambers and Hammer founded BIRD Bakery, located at 5912 Broadway St., in 2012. Her family is from San Antonio, and her mother and grandmother ran a local catering company here for several years, the bakery’s website states.

Another BIRD Bakery is located in Dallas.

Hammer is known for his roles in “The Social Network” and “The Lone Ranger.”