State of movie theaters in San Antonio: 5 cinemas to reopen by end of month

SAN ANTONIO – Entertainment options are slowly beginning to open up in the Alamo City.

Before the end of this month, five more movie theaters are expected to re-open following forced closures due to the pandemic.

At movie theaters in the San Antonio area, face coverings are required, social distancing must be maintained, and seats will be spaced out between parties.

It’s best to check out the theater’s website to purchase a ticket beforehand or to double-check the location’s specific safety protocols, according to various movie chains.

Here’s a list of what to expect in movie theaters this month.

Alamo Drafthouse:

The national chain is opening select locations on Friday, but that doesn’t include any San Antonio locations.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North is scheduled to open on Wednesday. Opening dates have not been released for the Stone Oak and Westlakes locations.

New movies will include “tenet” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

AMC Entertainment:

AMC Rivercenter 11 and AMC CLASSIC Boerne 11 are expected to open on Thursday, according to their websites.

Movies showing on opening weekend for both theaters include “The New Mutants,” “Unhinged” and “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

The movie chain has set the capacity limit for each showing at 40%.

Cinemark:

Cinemark McCreless Market has reopened, while Cinemark San Antonio 16 is slated to open on Tuesday.

At both theaters, “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “Inceptions 10th-anniversary event” are among the showings. Cinemark McCreless Market has additional “comeback classics” on the lineup, including “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “I still believe.”

EVO Entertainment in Schertz:

Since its reopening, the theater has held a handful of events. An upcoming event will feature actress Deborah Foreman, who will be onsite at Schertz’s location on Aug. 28 for a double feature of “Valley Girl” and “April Fool’s Day.”

It is showing movies like “The Tax Collector,” “The Outpost,” “Unhinged” and “Jurassic World.”

Regal Cinemas:

Regal Alamo Quarry, Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX, Regal Northwoods and Regal Live Oak & RPX are currently showing $5 flicks, according to their websites.

Movies include classics like “Jaws” and “The Goonies,” as well as newer films like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Bloodshot.”

Regal Fiesta remains closed, while Regal Cielo Vista is scheduled to open on Aug. 28. Tickets for Cielo Vista showings are now available for purchase.

Santikos Entertainment:

The San Antonio-based movie chain is in its third phase of reopening, which includes restricted menus at certain theaters, no refills on mugs at bars and limited bowling lanes.

Palladium, Casa Blanca, Cibolo, Mayan Palace and Embassy locations are currently open, and are showing new movies like “The Tax Collector,” “Unhinged” and “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

Dine-in auditoriums at Casa Blanca are not providing food.

The Silverado 16, Bijou, Northwest and Galaxy locations are still temporarily closed, according to the Santikos website.