EVO Entertainment is selling mangonada margaritas for a limited time

Texas – Just because Fiesta was canceled for 2020 doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate in your own way.

The EVO Entertainment locations in Schertz and New Braunfels are selling frozen mangonada margaritas for a limited time.

The frozen drinks will be available for $9 and every purchase comes with a free EVO 2020 Fiesta medal. Medals will be limited to one-per-guest, according to an EVO spokesperson.

This limited-time offer will be available while supplies last and will not be available for to-go purchase.

EVO Entertainment Schertz is located at 18658 I-35 and EVO Entertainment Creekside is located at 214 Creekside Way in New Braunfels.

Also on KSAT.com: