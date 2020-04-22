10 places to get a mangonada in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Mangonadas are refreshing drinks made with a variety of options including: mango Italian ice, mango chunks, chamoy, lime juice, freshly puréed and frozen mangos, tamarind straws, sometimes topped with sour candies and rimmed with tajin. Alcohol, including vodka, rum and pretty much any preferred spirit, pairs perfectly with this fiesta favorite.

Map and List below

Celebrate fiesta with a refreshing curbside mangonada, with or without alcohol, at any of the following establishments:

Smoke the Restaurant - 1170 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Smoke the Restaurant in downtown San Antonio offers curbside mangonadas, fresanadas and watermelon-flavored drinks available with or without alcohol.

Ice Ice Baby - 2113 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

Ice Ice Baby has a variety of snacks and offers curbside mangonadas, fresanadas and wild fruit cups to-go. Virgin drinks only.

The Dogfather - 6211 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

The Dogfather has partnered with The Bang Bang Bar to offer assorted frozen drinks like their popular mangonada loaded with chamoy and a tamarind straw. These drinks are available with or without alcohol.

The Shack - 7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, San Antonio, TX 78245

The Shack is a restaurant serving up curbside burgers, hot dogs, frozen and hot desserts, like Italian ice and funnel cakes and refreshing mangonadas. Virgin drinks only.

Street Treats - 9156 FM78, Converse, TX 78109

Street Treats is a small, drive-thru snack shack in Converse, TX serving up savory favorites like brisket nachos and homemade Italian ice. The mangonadas here are unlike anywhere else in SA. Virgin drinks only.

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go - 1717 Pat Booker Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233

SipIt offers a wide variety of frozen drinks like hurricanes, margaritas, cyclones and of course, mango. The long gets long but it’s worth the wait. Drinks are available with or without alcohol.

Aloha Shaved Ice, Fruit Cups & More - 11761 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Aloha Shaved Ice, Fruit Cups & More offers just that. Get savory snacks to-go and cool down with a cold, refreshing mangonada. Virgin drinks only.

Zero Degrees San Antonio - (2 locations) 18010 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259, 6903 Blanco Rd suite 6903, San Antonio, TX 78216

Zero Degrees offers savory snacks and frozen drinks like their mangonadas and coffee options. Their food options include tasty noodle dishes, street fries and popcorn chicken. Takeout and delivery are available. Virgin drinks only.

Churroholic & Hiccups - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #103, San Antonio, TX 78223

Churroholic is known for its over-the-top churro desserts but they also serve up some of the most ornate curbside mangonadas in town. Virgin drinks only.

Oasis Tropical Frutería - 2316 S Laredo St, San Antonio, TX 78207

This authentic snack and mangonada joint serves up a refreshing drink and killer fruit cups. Virgin drinks only.