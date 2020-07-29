Celebrate Halloween in August at San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest drive-in movie venue has added more movies to the lineup for The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas including Halloween flicks in August.

The drive-in, located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, is celebrating Halloween early with a full weekend scheduled with holiday classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,' and “The Exorcist.”

The current lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club, is as follows:

August 3 “Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)″ and “Romeo + Juliet”

August 4 “Moana” (Community Screening) and “House Party”

August 5 “Ghostbusters (1984)” and “Fantasy Island”

August 6 “Abominable” and “Bad Boys for Life (2020)”

August 7 “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Friday”

August 8 “The Lion King (2019)” and “50 First Dates”

August 9 “Birds Of Prey” and “Joker”

August 10 “The Princess Bride” and “Queen and Slim”

August 11 “Trolls” (Community Screening) and “Grease”

August 12 “Booksmart” and “Ride Along”

August 13 “Mean Girls” and “Jurassic Park”

August 14 (Summerween Weekend) “Practical Magic” and “Halloween (1978)”

August 15 (Summerween Weekend) “Hocus Pocus” and “The Exorcist”

August 16 (Summerween Weekend) “Beetlejuice” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas” will be a contactless drive-in theater and guests will be able to bring food themselves or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Ticket prices are $24 or $32 per vehicle depending on seating preference and parking spaces will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Retired and active military receive a 15% discounted ticket available online with a valid military I.D., shown upon entering the venue, officials said.

“Rooftop Cinema will host $5 “Community Screenings” for those impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. 100% of the proceeds from the first film shown every Tuesday will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization,” according to cinema officials. Those screenings are notated in the list above.

All films notated with “Summerween Weekend” in the list above will include Trunk-or-Treat car decoration contests each with prizes for best car décor and costumes, according to Rooftop Cinema Officials.